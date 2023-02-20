Home States Odisha

Naba Das death: Gopal took unauthorised leave in 2014 for treatment

According to sources, Gopal is behaving normally and has so far shown no signs of uneasiness inside the cell.

Gopal Krishna Das, the ASI who shot minister Naba Kisore Das

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gopal Krishna Das, the ASI who shot minister Naba Kisore Das, had reportedly taken unauthorised leave in 2014 to undergo treatment for his alleged mental health condition. Sources said Gopal underwent treatment at the psychiatry department of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur in 2014. The Crime Branch officers have interacted with the doctors who treated Gopal and have also seized some documents.

“Gopal was reportedly undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder in MKCG. The doctors informed the investigators that during such medical condition, a patient suffers the most for three to four months and then becomes normal again,” said sources.

However, the patient’s condition may aggravate again for three to four months after a prolonged gap of seven to eight years. A three-member team of psychiatrists from Bengaluru have already examined Gopal when he was brought on police remand. The psychiatrists acknowledged that Gopal is suffering from some mental health issues and recommended a detailed evaluation to arrive at a conclusion. Sources said the CB is mulling to take permission from the court and carry out a thorough medical examination of Gopal’s mental health condition in Choudwar Circle Jail.

Crime Branch officers said the investigation of the case is continuing but they may not request for his further police remand. Sources said Gopal was reportedly asking Choudwar Circle Jail officials whether his family members can meet him.

“We have informed Gopal that he could speak with his family members over the telephone or they can meet him personally after completing the due procedures,” said a senior official of Choudwar Jail. The accused is lodged in an isolated cell equipped with a toilet. Three personnel are guarding the cell in shifts round the clock.

According to sources, Gopal is behaving normally and has so far shown no signs of uneasiness inside the cell. There is no television inside the cell and the accused is provided with books and newspapers.

