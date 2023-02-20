New Padampur district in a year, announces CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

PADAMPUR: Asserting that he believes in work and his government fulfills promises made to the people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that the Padampur sub-division will get district status within a year.

Addressing three public meetings at Jharbandh, Paikmal and Padampur during his day-long visit to the Assembly constituency, the chief minister said the state government has initiated steps to fulfill all the promises made by him during campaigning for last year’s bypoll, including making Padampur a district.

Pulling no punches on the BJP, the BJD supremo drew comparison with his government’s actions and the Centre’s inaction in fulfilling the demands and necessities of the area. He targeted the Union ministers, accusing them of making promises just for the polls and forgetting them immediately after.

Recalling announcements made by him, Naveen said while Paikmal primary health centre has already been upgraded to the community health centre, work has already been started for the Chakradhar major irrigation project in the area.

Similarly, steps have been taken for installation of an electricity sub-station to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the people of the constituency. The government has also sanctioned projects worth at least Rs 1 crore to each of the 60-odd panchayats, keeping with its pre-poll promise, he said.

Naveen announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 64 crore for development of the area as per the proposals given by panchayat and urban local body representatives. He said the representatives had met him in Bhubaneswar before the bypoll and submitted the proposals.

Taking on the BJP, he said, “Several union ministers came here and promised about the Bargarh-Nuapada railway line via Padampur, kendu leaf subsidy, crop insurance and other issues. However, no step has so far been taken to keep these promises. I pray to Lord Nrusinghanath to make sure that they remember the promises,” he said.

During the visit, the chief minister inaugurated projects related to farmers’ welfare, drinking water and infrastructure at Padampur, Paikmal and Jharbandh. He also handed over cheques of interest-free loans to women self-help groups under Mission Shakti. Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha was present at the meeting.

PADAMPUR: Asserting that he believes in work and his government fulfills promises made to the people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced that the Padampur sub-division will get district status within a year. Addressing three public meetings at Jharbandh, Paikmal and Padampur during his day-long visit to the Assembly constituency, the chief minister said the state government has initiated steps to fulfill all the promises made by him during campaigning for last year’s bypoll, including making Padampur a district. Pulling no punches on the BJP, the BJD supremo drew comparison with his government’s actions and the Centre’s inaction in fulfilling the demands and necessities of the area. He targeted the Union ministers, accusing them of making promises just for the polls and forgetting them immediately after. Recalling announcements made by him, Naveen said while Paikmal primary health centre has already been upgraded to the community health centre, work has already been started for the Chakradhar major irrigation project in the area. Similarly, steps have been taken for installation of an electricity sub-station to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the people of the constituency. The government has also sanctioned projects worth at least Rs 1 crore to each of the 60-odd panchayats, keeping with its pre-poll promise, he said. Naveen announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs 64 crore for development of the area as per the proposals given by panchayat and urban local body representatives. He said the representatives had met him in Bhubaneswar before the bypoll and submitted the proposals. Taking on the BJP, he said, “Several union ministers came here and promised about the Bargarh-Nuapada railway line via Padampur, kendu leaf subsidy, crop insurance and other issues. However, no step has so far been taken to keep these promises. I pray to Lord Nrusinghanath to make sure that they remember the promises,” he said. During the visit, the chief minister inaugurated projects related to farmers’ welfare, drinking water and infrastructure at Padampur, Paikmal and Jharbandh. He also handed over cheques of interest-free loans to women self-help groups under Mission Shakti. Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha was present at the meeting.