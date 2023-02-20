Home States Odisha

Newborn premature baby’s body found in Cuttack

According to preliminary investigation, the incident is suspected to be a case of still birth of a premature baby girl which was then dumped on the street.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The body of a newborn premature baby girl was found lying in a lane of CDA locality here on Sunday.On being informed a team of local police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of scientific team.

According to preliminary investigation, the incident is suspected to be a case of the stillbirth of a premature baby girl who was then dumped on the street.

“The body has been seized and sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. While an unnatural death case has been registered in Markat Nagar police station, probe is on to ascertain the details,” said a senior police official.

