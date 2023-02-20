Home States Odisha

Odisha man hacks wife to death, surrenders

Published: 20th February 2023 09:06 AM

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A man hacked his wife to death over a petty fight at Ragada village in Telkoi and surrendered before police on Sunday. The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Sulochana Behera. The accused, Rathia Sethi (32), has been arrested.

Sources said Rathia and Sulochana used to quarrel frequently. On Saturday night, a fight broke out between the couple. Somehow, the matter was settled and both of them went to bed. On Sunday Morning, the duo started to fight again and in a fit of rage, Rathia hacked his wife with a sharp weapon.

While Sulochana died on the spot, Rathia went to Telkoi police station and surrendered himself after confessing to his crime. Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) MN Murmu and Telkoi IIC Saiprava Rout immediately rushed to the Ragada village and started investigation.

On the other hand, Sulochana’s brother Himanshu Behera alleged that Rathia was torturing his sister frequently over dowry. Police said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

