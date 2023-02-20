Odisha to create 1,300 new primary agriculture cooperative societies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to create 1,300 more primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) and large-area multipurpose societies (LAMPS) and augment their infrastructure to cater to growing credit needs of farmers in rural areas.

The Cooperation department has asked the districts to complete the process of creation of new PACS and LAMPS in the state by March 31. The registration of new such societies will be made only in online mode.

The state has 2,495 PACS and 215 LAMPS in 6,794 panchayats. As many as 514 new PACS in 22 districts and 793 LAMPS in 12 districts have been proposed to be created. Among the existing PACS, Ganjam has the highest 398, followed by 216 in Cuttack and 208 in Puri.

The government has decided to open 70 new PACS in Bargarh, 57 in Kalahandi, 42 in Jajpur, 40 in Nuapada, 35 in Cuttack, 33 in Dhenkanal and 31 in Balasore. Similarly, the maximum 52 LAMPS are in Mayurbhanj, followed by 44 in Sundargarh and 24 in Kandhamal. The decision has been taken to create 152 more LAMPS in Mayurbhanj, 102 in Koraput, 92 in Sundargarh, 81 in Nabarangpur, 79 in Rayagada and 76 in Keonjhar.

An official of the Cooperation department said the number of total PACS and LAMPS will go up to 4,017 after the creation of 1,300 more such societies.“All divisional deputy registrars and all circle assistant registrars of cooperative societies have been directed to monitor the progress on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the PACS are created within the deadline,” he said.

Odisha is at the bottom among 14 big states with 2,000 or more PACS. Maharashtra has the highest 21,181 PACS, followed by 8,535 in Gujarat, 8,463 in Bihar and 7,405 in West Bengal. Infrastructure development of PACS/LAMPCS will be taken up using financial assistance from DMF and OMBADC funds. Small PACS not having sufficient own funds will be taken up for infrastructure development with the state government assistance.

The PACS/LAMPCS having accumulated paddy commission of more than Rs 1 crore can utilise their own funds for infrastructural development though 30 pc of the total project cost that will be provided from the state budget.

