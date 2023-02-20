Residents of 60 villages in Odisha to protest for railway station name change on February 23

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Residents of 60 villages in Barachana block will stage protest on February 23 demanding change of name of Ratnagiri Road railway station. The protest will be held under the banner of Udayagiri Buddha Mahotsav Samiti (UBMS) which has been demanding for changing of the name of Ratnagiri Road railway station to Udayagiri-Ratnagiri Road railway station for the last two years.

“It is a matter of concern for residents of at least 17-gram panchayats of Barachana block that the name of Ratnagiri Road railway station near Buddhist site Udayagiri has not been changed. We are demanding to change the name of the station to Udayagiri- Ratnagiri Road railway station,” said UBMS convenor Maheswar Bal.

Sources said the district administration had recommended the government for changing the name of the railway station. The state government too had sent a recommendation to the Centre in this regard last year. However, nothing has been done so far.

JAJPUR: Residents of 60 villages in Barachana block will stage protest on February 23 demanding change of name of Ratnagiri Road railway station. The protest will be held under the banner of Udayagiri Buddha Mahotsav Samiti (UBMS) which has been demanding for changing of the name of Ratnagiri Road railway station to Udayagiri-Ratnagiri Road railway station for the last two years. “It is a matter of concern for residents of at least 17-gram panchayats of Barachana block that the name of Ratnagiri Road railway station near Buddhist site Udayagiri has not been changed. We are demanding to change the name of the station to Udayagiri- Ratnagiri Road railway station,” said UBMS convenor Maheswar Bal. Sources said the district administration had recommended the government for changing the name of the railway station. The state government too had sent a recommendation to the Centre in this regard last year. However, nothing has been done so far.