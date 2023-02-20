Singapore firm joins KIIT-TBI to promote health startups in India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Meta Health, Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the KIIT- Technology Business Incubator to promote health-tech startups in India. Meta Health and KIIT-TBI will launch a health-tech accelerator where they will select startups from India, give them access to investment, mentorship and provide a gateway to launch products in South-East Asian countries.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO, KIIT- TBI said, “With the fast-paced digital transformation in healthcare that’s happening in the country right now, there could not be a better time for health-tech entrepreneurs to consider taking their innovations directly to the consumers globally. This partnership will show the country’s prowess in technology innovation and accelerate the growth of a Digital India.”

“Our partnership with KIIT-TBI is aimed at bringing the benefits of strategic investments and market access to promising health-tech companies. We are in discussion with various state governments in India to execute digital health projects through public-private partnership model and provide them outcome-based health analytics through command centres in the country,” said Dr Vas Metupalle, chief medical officer, Meta Health. Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT & KISS congratulated KIIT-TBI for the partnership which will help the health-tech startups to scale.

