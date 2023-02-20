Home States Odisha

Singapore firm joins KIIT-TBI to promote health startups in India

This partnership will show the country’s prowess in technology innovation and accelerate the growth of a Digital India.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Meta Health, Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the KIIT- Technology Business Incubator to promote health-tech startups in India. Meta Health and KIIT-TBI will launch a health-tech accelerator where they will select startups from India, give them access to investment, mentorship and provide a gateway to launch products in South-East Asian countries.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Suar, CEO, KIIT- TBI said, “With the fast-paced digital transformation in healthcare that’s happening in the country right now, there could not be a better time for health-tech entrepreneurs to consider taking their innovations directly to the consumers globally. This partnership will show the country’s prowess in technology innovation and accelerate the growth of a Digital India.”

“Our partnership with KIIT-TBI is aimed at bringing the benefits of strategic investments and market access to promising health-tech companies. We are in discussion with various state governments in India to execute digital health projects through public-private partnership model and provide them outcome-based health analytics through command centres in the country,” said Dr Vas Metupalle, chief medical officer, Meta Health. Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT & KISS congratulated KIIT-TBI for the partnership which will help the health-tech startups to scale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health tech startup Digital India KIIT TBI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp