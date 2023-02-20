Suspension bridge project over Brahmani river, a victim of Centre-state tussle

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A suspension bridge project over Brahmani river to connect the Vedvyas tourism site with Harapoka Ghat at Panposh in Rourkela city sanctioned eight years back, has fallen prey to the tussle between Centre and state government.

The funds allocated by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the project was reportedly diverted after the 2019 elections due to delay in its execution. Sources said the then Union Tribal Affairs Minister and incumbent Sundargarh MP Jual Oram in 2014-15 had sanctioned around Rs 10 crore for the suspension bridge.

Another tranche of Rs 5.80 crore was sanctioned from the special central assistance under the tribal sub-plan for few development projects at Rourkela city. The executing agency, Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Panposh during its project-level committee meeting in 2016 had approved the bridge proposal estimated at around Rs 13 crore.

The district administration had sought approval of the ST/SC Development department to allow diversion of Rs 3 crore from the tranche of Rs 5.80 crore, but the latter refused reportedly citing the ministry’s financial assistance should be spent on backward areas to benefit tribals.

On June 28, 2016, the then Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray in a letter had sought CM Naveen Patnaik’s intervention to remove the hurdles in the project. Ray had said the bridge would connect ward nos 1 and 2 of Rourkela Municipal Corporation on the eastern side of the river with Vedvyas under Jhartarang gram panchayat of Lathikata block on the western side and would also ensure cost-effective transportation of agriculture and horticulture produce from the tribal blocks of Lathikata and Kuanrmunda. The former MLA had said the city’s population would also get easy access to Vedvyas temple complex, Vedvyas market and the crematorium through the bridge.

Again in 2018 the PLC had approved the proposal, but the project could not be implemented in absence of approval from the state government and the ministry’s funds were diverted to other areas after 2019, said Odisha unit BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati.

Vedvyas temple site and the crematorium is thronged by tourists and visitors throughout the year and lakhs of people visit during the shrine for Shravan Mela and Maha Shivaratri festival. A bamboo temporary bridge set up between the Vedvyas temple and Harapoka Ghat has been removed by the city administration as a result of which visitors are forced to travel an extra 4-5 km instead of 500 metre to Vedvyas from Panposh.

Sundargarh collector Parag Harshad Gavali said he has heard about the proposal, but is yet to check details with the ITDA. He said the administration would consider the suspension bridge proposal based on the necessity, usefulness and financial feasibility.

