Three killed in road mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: At least three persons were killed and two sustained injuries after the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling met with an accident at Shankhapur village within Bantala police limits here on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Gundicha Pradhan, Pitambar Pradhan and auto-rickshaw driver Muna Pradhan.

The injured persons, Jamba Pradhan and her minor child, are undergoing treatment at Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH). Bantala IIC Sumitra Patra said six persons of Kulasingha village had gone to Naya Raiguda in a three-wheeler. After dropping Jamba’s daughter at Naya Raiguda, the auto-rickshaw was returning to Kulasingha when it reportedly turned turtle near Sankhapur late in the night.

While Pitambar and Gundicha died on the spot, Muna succumbed to injuries during treatment at the DHH. The bodies were sent for postmortem. The IIC said, “It is still not clear how the accident took place. Investigation is underway to ascertain whether the three-wheeler overturned or hit another vehicle coming from the opposite side.”

