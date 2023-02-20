Tirtol MLA’s rumoured girlfriend meets Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayaranyan Mishra for help

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the police yet to take action on her complaint against Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, the lawmaker’s rumoured girlfriend Sonalika Dash met Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayaranyan Mishra on Sunday seeking his help in the matter.

Dash said despite protests by BJP and Congress, police are yet to take any action against the MLA. “Due to pressure from BJD leaders, police are not arresting the legislator despite his involvement in rape and sex scandal. As I have lost my faith in the police, I met the Opposition Leader in Bhubaneswar and told him my plight,” she said.

Das reportedly urged Mishra to ensure that justice is provided to her. “The Leader of Opposition has given me assurance that he will raise my issue in the upcoming Assembly session,” she added.Earlier, Congress and BJP workers of Jagatsinghpur had staged protests demanding the legislator’s arrest over the issue. They had also met Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR in this regard.

On June 18 last year, Dash had lodged a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating by the MLA. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case against Das under sections 154 (1) of CrPC and 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120 B and 34 of IPC and 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, since police did not book the MLA under section 376 of the IPC and failed to arrest him, Dash moved the high court.

Hearing her petition, the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order. The IIC was also directed to register a case against the Tirtol MLA.

