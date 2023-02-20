Home States Odisha

Tirtol MLA’s rumoured girlfriend meets Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayaranyan Mishra for help

Hearing her petition, the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order.

Published: 20th February 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

BJD's Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With the police yet to take action on her complaint against Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das, the lawmaker’s rumoured girlfriend Sonalika Dash met Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayaranyan Mishra on Sunday seeking his help in the matter.

Dash said despite protests by BJP and Congress, police are yet to take any action against the MLA. “Due to pressure from BJD leaders, police are not arresting the legislator despite his involvement in rape and sex scandal. As I have lost my faith in the police, I met the Opposition Leader in Bhubaneswar and told him my plight,” she said.

Das reportedly urged Mishra to ensure that justice is provided to her. “The Leader of Opposition has given me assurance that he will raise my issue in the upcoming Assembly session,” she added.Earlier, Congress and BJP workers of Jagatsinghpur had staged protests demanding the legislator’s arrest over the issue. They had also met Jagatsinghpur SP Rahul PR in this regard.

On June 18 last year, Dash had lodged a complaint with police alleging sexual harassment, betrayal and cheating by the MLA. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case against Das under sections 154 (1) of CrPC and 420, 185 A, 506 B, 294, 509, 341, 120 B and 34 of IPC and 3, 4, 5, 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. However, since police did not book the MLA under section 376 of the IPC and failed to arrest him, Dash moved the high court.

Hearing her petition, the Orissa High Court directed Dash to approach the IIC of Jagatsinghpur police station with a fresh complaint and a copy of its order. The IIC was also directed to register a case against the Tirtol MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirtol MLA Jayaranyan Mishra BJP Congress
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp