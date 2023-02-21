Two FIRs lodged following clash over coal theft 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Kujang police on Sunday registered two cases after a clash that broke between residents of Polei village and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel few days back regarding a coal theft issue. While the RPF lodged an FIR against the locals, the other complaint was filed by one Ramesh Pradhan who was allegedly beaten up by the RPF personnel on suspicion of his involvement in the theft.

Sources said on February 17, RPF personnel raided one brick kiln in the area over a coal theft that had taken place from Paradip to Badabandh of Cuttack-Paradip railway line. During investigation, they suspected Ramesh’s involvement in the matter and allegedly beat and humiliated him.

On getting information, some villagers rushed to the spot and gheraoed the RPF personnel for torturing Ramesh without any evidence against him. A clash followed between the irate locals and RPF personnel after which the villagers ransacked the RPF vehicles and attacked the officials. The conflict was later solved after intervention by Kujang police and normalcy was restored. However, despite the amicable solution, RPF inspector CV Raman on Sunday lodged an FIR against local brick kiln owner Gajendra Samal and the villagers involved in the clash.

“The villagers unnecessarily created hindrance in our investigation and further attacked us and ransacked our vehicles. So I lodged the FIR,” Raman said. On the other hand, Ramesh who was attacked by the RPF, lodged another FIR against the protection personnel for beating him up without any fault.

“RPF staff without any proper investigation or evidence beat an innocent man up and that angered the villagers resulting in the violence. It is illegal to beat someone without proper inquiry,” said Fatepur sarpanch Sidharata Prasad Pradhan.

Contacted, Tirtol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasant Majhi said police has registered two cases in connection with the incident. “No one has been arrested yet and further investigation is underway,” he added.

In another incident, one person was caught red-handed while transporting 30 stolen coal bags here on Monday. The accused is Sonu Pallei from Lockpada within Paradip Model police limits. At least 30 bags of stolen coal and a truck that was being used for the transportation, was seized from him.

PARADIP: Kujang police on Sunday registered two cases after a clash that broke between residents of Polei village and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel few days back regarding a coal theft issue. While the RPF lodged an FIR against the locals, the other complaint was filed by one Ramesh Pradhan who was allegedly beaten up by the RPF personnel on suspicion of his involvement in the theft. Sources said on February 17, RPF personnel raided one brick kiln in the area over a coal theft that had taken place from Paradip to Badabandh of Cuttack-Paradip railway line. During investigation, they suspected Ramesh’s involvement in the matter and allegedly beat and humiliated him. On getting information, some villagers rushed to the spot and gheraoed the RPF personnel for torturing Ramesh without any evidence against him. A clash followed between the irate locals and RPF personnel after which the villagers ransacked the RPF vehicles and attacked the officials. The conflict was later solved after intervention by Kujang police and normalcy was restored. However, despite the amicable solution, RPF inspector CV Raman on Sunday lodged an FIR against local brick kiln owner Gajendra Samal and the villagers involved in the clash. “The villagers unnecessarily created hindrance in our investigation and further attacked us and ransacked our vehicles. So I lodged the FIR,” Raman said. On the other hand, Ramesh who was attacked by the RPF, lodged another FIR against the protection personnel for beating him up without any fault. “RPF staff without any proper investigation or evidence beat an innocent man up and that angered the villagers resulting in the violence. It is illegal to beat someone without proper inquiry,” said Fatepur sarpanch Sidharata Prasad Pradhan. Contacted, Tirtol sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prasant Majhi said police has registered two cases in connection with the incident. “No one has been arrested yet and further investigation is underway,” he added. In another incident, one person was caught red-handed while transporting 30 stolen coal bags here on Monday. The accused is Sonu Pallei from Lockpada within Paradip Model police limits. At least 30 bags of stolen coal and a truck that was being used for the transportation, was seized from him.