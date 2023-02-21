ESIC approves 100 bed hospital for Balasore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Monday approved the state government proposal for setting up of a 100-bedded hospital at Balasore. This was announced by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav at Chandigarh where he chaired a meeting of the ESI Corporation.

Considering the increase in the number of workers, ESI Corporation approved the proposals for setting up five 100-bedded hospitals at Belagavi (Karnataka), Shamshabad (Telangana), Baramati (Maharashtra), Kishangarh, Ajmer (Rajasthan) and Balasore (Odisha), Yadav said.

Besides, a 30-bedded hospital at Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) and 350-bedded hospital at Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) was also approved. He said additional financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh per dispensary (Rs 10 lakh quarterly) is provided to state government will be started by ESIC. It would be an additional benefit apart from regular fund allocation under standard medical care. This will also remain available for the new dispensaries, if they are opened as per the extant instructions.

In order to provide relief to insured workers who became unemployed during the Covid-19 pandemic, ESIC agreed to the proposal of extending the benefits available under Atal Beemit Vyaktikalyan Yojana (ABVKY) for two more years.

