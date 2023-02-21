Home States Odisha

Five-year-old girl crushed to death by speeding truck on NH-353

The deceased was identified as Dimple Sunani of Sanmheswar. Sources said at around 8 am, the girl was trying to cross the NH when the truck en route to Raipur from Khariar ran over her.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha government has decided to implement a comprehensive trauma care initiative to reduce road accident deaths and associated injuries

(Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA:  Tension erupted in Sanmheswar village under Khariar block after a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on NH-353 on Monday. 

The deceased was identified as Dimple Sunani of Sanmheswar. Sources said at around 8 am, the girl was trying to cross the NH when the truck en route to Raipur from Khariar ran over her. She died instantly. Fearing backlash from locals, the truck driver sped towards the nearby forest and escaped after abandoning his vehicle here. 

Following the mishap, irate villagers blocked the NH demanding compensation to the bereaved family. On being informed, Khariar tehsildar Sindhu Suta Patra reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Dimple’s family was given Rs 2,000 under Harishchandra Yojana for funeral expenses and assured a compensation of Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund.

Subsequently, the villagers lifted the road blockade at around 2:30 pm. Due to the protest, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH for around six hours.Police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH-353 road accident
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp