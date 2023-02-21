Five-year-old girl crushed to death by speeding truck on NH-353

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Tension erupted in Sanmheswar village under Khariar block after a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on NH-353 on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Dimple Sunani of Sanmheswar. Sources said at around 8 am, the girl was trying to cross the NH when the truck en route to Raipur from Khariar ran over her. She died instantly. Fearing backlash from locals, the truck driver sped towards the nearby forest and escaped after abandoning his vehicle here.

Following the mishap, irate villagers blocked the NH demanding compensation to the bereaved family. On being informed, Khariar tehsildar Sindhu Suta Patra reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Dimple’s family was given Rs 2,000 under Harishchandra Yojana for funeral expenses and assured a compensation of Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund.

Subsequently, the villagers lifted the road blockade at around 2:30 pm. Due to the protest, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH for around six hours.Police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.ENS

NUAPADA: Tension erupted in Sanmheswar village under Khariar block after a five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck on NH-353 on Monday. The deceased was identified as Dimple Sunani of Sanmheswar. Sources said at around 8 am, the girl was trying to cross the NH when the truck en route to Raipur from Khariar ran over her. She died instantly. Fearing backlash from locals, the truck driver sped towards the nearby forest and escaped after abandoning his vehicle here. Following the mishap, irate villagers blocked the NH demanding compensation to the bereaved family. On being informed, Khariar tehsildar Sindhu Suta Patra reached the spot and held discussion with the agitators. Dimple’s family was given Rs 2,000 under Harishchandra Yojana for funeral expenses and assured a compensation of Rs 20,000 from the Red Cross fund. Subsequently, the villagers lifted the road blockade at around 2:30 pm. Due to the protest, hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the NH for around six hours.Police have registered a case and seized the truck. Further investigation is underway.ENS