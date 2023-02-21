Four held for murdering youth in broad daylight in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three days after a 20-year-old youth was killed in broad daylight in Dhanupali, police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case by arresting four persons involved in the crime.

The accused were identified as Gajanan Naik (28) and his brother Bimal Naik (26), Nilamani Luha (27) and Sarat Khura (27), all of Ashrampada. On February 17, the four accused had stabbed Bharat Pradhan of Turipara in his neck leading to his death. The motive behind the crime was a dispute over money.

Police said Bharat and his friend Nitesh Yadav were working as drivers. Nitesh was driving the car of accused Gajanan at Hindalco, Hirakud since January this year. A few days back, Nitesh met with an accident in which the car suffered severe damage. Though Gajanan claimed insurance, the entire cost of the damages was not covered by the company.

Gajanan then demanded Rs 25,000 from Nitesh to cover the damages. When Nitesh expressed his inability to pay the money, the accused assaulted him on February 17. Nitesh narrated his ordeal to Bharat and requested him to give him the money so that he can pay Gajanan. Bharat then threatened the accused persons of lodging a complaint against them with police for assaulting his friend.

Later, when the two friends were on way to the police station, accused Bimal asked Bharat over phone to come to ring road at Putibandh for a discussion on the matter. When the duo reached the spot, a fight broke out following which Bimal pulled out a knife and stabbed Bharat in his neck.

While the accused fled the spot, Bharat was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Sambalpur and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where he succumbed to injuries. Police seized the weapon used in the crime, four mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused persons. Further investigation revealed that all the accused expect Nilamani are history-sheeters. While Bimal has five cases pending against him, Gajanan and Sarat are named in one case each in Dhanupali police station.



SAMBALPUR: Three days after a 20-year-old youth was killed in broad daylight in Dhanupali, police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case by arresting four persons involved in the crime. The accused were identified as Gajanan Naik (28) and his brother Bimal Naik (26), Nilamani Luha (27) and Sarat Khura (27), all of Ashrampada. On February 17, the four accused had stabbed Bharat Pradhan of Turipara in his neck leading to his death. The motive behind the crime was a dispute over money. Police said Bharat and his friend Nitesh Yadav were working as drivers. Nitesh was driving the car of accused Gajanan at Hindalco, Hirakud since January this year. A few days back, Nitesh met with an accident in which the car suffered severe damage. Though Gajanan claimed insurance, the entire cost of the damages was not covered by the company. Gajanan then demanded Rs 25,000 from Nitesh to cover the damages. When Nitesh expressed his inability to pay the money, the accused assaulted him on February 17. Nitesh narrated his ordeal to Bharat and requested him to give him the money so that he can pay Gajanan. Bharat then threatened the accused persons of lodging a complaint against them with police for assaulting his friend. Later, when the two friends were on way to the police station, accused Bimal asked Bharat over phone to come to ring road at Putibandh for a discussion on the matter. When the duo reached the spot, a fight broke out following which Bimal pulled out a knife and stabbed Bharat in his neck. While the accused fled the spot, Bharat was rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), Sambalpur and later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla where he succumbed to injuries. Police seized the weapon used in the crime, four mobile phones and a two-wheeler from the accused persons. Further investigation revealed that all the accused expect Nilamani are history-sheeters. While Bimal has five cases pending against him, Gajanan and Sarat are named in one case each in Dhanupali police station.