Man hurls acid on wife, leaves four injured in Odisha

The woman’s elder sister and her two minor children were present on the spot when the incident took place.

Published: 21st February 2023 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  In a horrifying incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly poured acid on his wife after a marital discord, leaving her and three others - including two minors - grievously injured in a village under Nilagiri police limits on Monday. 

The woman’s elder sister and her two minor children were present on the spot when the incident took place. The accused Chandan Rana is on the run while Balasore police has launched a manhunt. The victims Banita Singh, her elder sister Barsha, her eight-month-old son and five-year-old daughter were admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FM MCH). Meanwhile, Banita was shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack after her condition worsened.

Following the incident, Banita’s father Kartik lodged an FIR with Sahadevkhunta police against Chandan. As per the complaint, Chandan had married Banita a month-and-half ago. However, soon after, Banita came to know her husband had an extra-marital affair. This led to regular disputes between the two. Due to frequent fights, Banita left Chandan’s home and was staying at her father’s place at Bhimapur village  since the past few days. 

“On Monday morning, Chandan came to our house to take Banita back. However, when she refused,  he got angry and threw a bottle of acid on her. Apart from Banita, my elder daughter Barsha and her two children who were present on the spot also got injured as the acid fell on them too,” Kartik stated in his complaint. IIC Subhranshu Sekhar Nayak said a police team was sent to Kartik’s residence to investigate the matter. Nayak said efforts are on to nab the accused.
 

Comments

