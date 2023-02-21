Scan on Gopal’s mental health: Court rejects CB petition

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: The JMFC Court of Jharsuguda on Monday rejected a plea of the Crime Branch to examine the mental health of dismissed ASI Gopal Krushna Das who gunned down minister Naba Kisore Das on January 29.

As Gopal has a prolonged history of mental illness, a special medical board consisting of four psychiatric experts examined him during his CB remand period. Basing on the analysis, the board had opined that there was a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health.

As per the advice of the medical board, the CB had prayed before the court for further comprehensive psychological, psychometrical/ mental evaluation of the accused at NIMHANS, Bangalore. However, the court rejected the prayer.

A CB release said the investigating agency has applied for the certified copy of the order. The copy will be examined by the legal cell of the CB and if required, the agency will approach a higher court.

JHARSUGUDA: The JMFC Court of Jharsuguda on Monday rejected a plea of the Crime Branch to examine the mental health of dismissed ASI Gopal Krushna Das who gunned down minister Naba Kisore Das on January 29. As Gopal has a prolonged history of mental illness, a special medical board consisting of four psychiatric experts examined him during his CB remand period. Basing on the analysis, the board had opined that there was a need to have detailed examination of the accused to come to a definite conclusion about his mental health. As per the advice of the medical board, the CB had prayed before the court for further comprehensive psychological, psychometrical/ mental evaluation of the accused at NIMHANS, Bangalore. However, the court rejected the prayer. A CB release said the investigating agency has applied for the certified copy of the order. The copy will be examined by the legal cell of the CB and if required, the agency will approach a higher court.