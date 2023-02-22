Embezzlement of salary: Lady accountant surrenders

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The lady accountant of Bhawanipatna block education office, Suchismita Sutar who was accused of siphoning off teachers’ salaries to her personal account and absconding since October last year, surrendered before the SDJM court here on Tuesday.

Sutar simultaneously also filed a bail petition while surrendering. Meanwhile, SDJM Court asked the police to submit an up-to-date report on the case and fixed the next date of hearing on February 27. The accused will reportedly remain in judicial custody till then.

Sources said the state government had allotted around Rs 2.27 crore towards payment of salaries of ex-cadre teachers of Bhawanipatna block for the months of June to September.

Sutar had allegedly transferred salaries of around 171 primary school teachers to her personal account in phases. The amount embezzled was over Rs 39.31 lakh meant to be paid to the teachers for the month of September.

The matter came to light when the concerned teachers complained of not having received their salaries. Following their complaint, BEO Thakur Charan Sahu filed an FIR on October 7 and a case was registered against Sutar. However, she absconded.

Meanwhile, Vigilance officials raided and further sealed her residential building in Irrigation colony here.As per information, she was a contractual employee and received a monthly salary of Rs 10,000.

