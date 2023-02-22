LoP points at CM’s aides, BJD targets Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Politics over the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das flared up as the budget session of state Assembly commenced Tuesday with the leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra making a sensational allegation against chief minister’s close aides, BJD organizing secretary Pranab Prakash Das and 5T secretary VK Pandian, and demanding they be brought under the purview of investigation.

Staging a dharna at the gate of the Assembly after the Opposition members boycotted the Governor’s address, the LoP alleged that the killing of the minister was government sponsored and he suspected the involvement of the influential MLA and the 5T secretary.

Alleging that four days before the murder of the minister, Das and Pandian had a telephonic conversation, Mishra demanded that their call records should be examined. As the Crime Branch and the Odisha Police will never dare to investigate these two powerful persons in the ruling dispensation, the LoP said, the case should be handed over to the CBI.

The BJD launched a fierce counterattack on Mishra with state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik alleging that Mishra and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were scared and making wild allegations to save themselves from the Crime Branch investigation which is ‘heading towards them.’

While senior ruling party leaders including MPs Sasmit Patra, Amar Patnaik, Manas Mangaraj and government chief whip Prashant Muduli described the LoP a ‘mental case’, Mallik claimed that the BJP leaders were well aware their party will lose badly in the Padampur bypoll due to the organisational network and hard work of Naba Das.

“If one goes by the speeches of the Union minister during the campaign, it is clear he directly or indirectly threatened Naba Das,” she stated.

She said both Mishra and Pradhan know that the current investigation is progressing towards them. ‘But they would not be able to escape despite all their efforts. Both are fearful that their involvement will be found if narco analysis and lie detection test is conducted on them. Therefore, they are telling cooked-up stories every day,’ she alleged.

Meanwhile, the deceased minister’s daughter Dipali Das urged the Opposition political parties not to politicise the murder and reposed faith in the CB investigation. “During the hour of tragedy and loss, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stood by us like a father fugure,” she told mediapersons at Jharsuguda.

BHUBANESWAR: Politics over the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das flared up as the budget session of state Assembly commenced Tuesday with the leader of Opposition (LoP) and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra making a sensational allegation against chief minister’s close aides, BJD organizing secretary Pranab Prakash Das and 5T secretary VK Pandian, and demanding they be brought under the purview of investigation. Staging a dharna at the gate of the Assembly after the Opposition members boycotted the Governor’s address, the LoP alleged that the killing of the minister was government sponsored and he suspected the involvement of the influential MLA and the 5T secretary. Alleging that four days before the murder of the minister, Das and Pandian had a telephonic conversation, Mishra demanded that their call records should be examined. As the Crime Branch and the Odisha Police will never dare to investigate these two powerful persons in the ruling dispensation, the LoP said, the case should be handed over to the CBI. The BJD launched a fierce counterattack on Mishra with state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik alleging that Mishra and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were scared and making wild allegations to save themselves from the Crime Branch investigation which is ‘heading towards them.’ While senior ruling party leaders including MPs Sasmit Patra, Amar Patnaik, Manas Mangaraj and government chief whip Prashant Muduli described the LoP a ‘mental case’, Mallik claimed that the BJP leaders were well aware their party will lose badly in the Padampur bypoll due to the organisational network and hard work of Naba Das. “If one goes by the speeches of the Union minister during the campaign, it is clear he directly or indirectly threatened Naba Das,” she stated. She said both Mishra and Pradhan know that the current investigation is progressing towards them. ‘But they would not be able to escape despite all their efforts. Both are fearful that their involvement will be found if narco analysis and lie detection test is conducted on them. Therefore, they are telling cooked-up stories every day,’ she alleged. Meanwhile, the deceased minister’s daughter Dipali Das urged the Opposition political parties not to politicise the murder and reposed faith in the CB investigation. “During the hour of tragedy and loss, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stood by us like a father fugure,” she told mediapersons at Jharsuguda.