Home States Odisha

Man dies after being hit by BDO’s vehicle in Odisha

On being informed about the mishap, police reached Puduni Chowk and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed after being hit by the vehicle of Mohana block development officer (BDO) at Puduni Chowk in Gajapati district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as T Prabhakar (56) of Satamail village. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Paralakhemundi RK Pati said Mohana BDO Tapaswini Hansdah was on way to attend a district-level meeting in an SUV. Near Puduni Chowk, Hansdah’s vehicle hit Prabhakar’s two-wheeler. While Prabhakar died instantly, the BDO sped away from the spot.   

On being informed about the mishap, police reached Puduni Chowk and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Police have detained the SUV driver Kalu Pradhan (35) and further investigation is underway,  the SDPO added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puduni Chowk Road accident
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp