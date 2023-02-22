Man dies after being hit by BDO’s vehicle in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed after being hit by the vehicle of Mohana block development officer (BDO) at Puduni Chowk in Gajapati district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as T Prabhakar (56) of Satamail village. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Paralakhemundi RK Pati said Mohana BDO Tapaswini Hansdah was on way to attend a district-level meeting in an SUV. Near Puduni Chowk, Hansdah’s vehicle hit Prabhakar’s two-wheeler. While Prabhakar died instantly, the BDO sped away from the spot.

On being informed about the mishap, police reached Puduni Chowk and sent the body to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem. Police have detained the SUV driver Kalu Pradhan (35) and further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.

