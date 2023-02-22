Home States Odisha

New building unused, verandah turns classroom for students in Odisha

School headmaster Rohit Kumar Palai said despite repeated appeals to the higher authorities, no steps have been taken in this regard.

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students

Students attending a class on the high school verandah | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Academic activities have been affected in a remote government school in Gajapati’s Mohana block due to the delay in handing over the new school building. In absence of adequate classrooms, students of Class VIII to X are forced to attend classes on the verandah of the school at Dengaskhal village. Established in 1986, the high school has a student strength of 107. However, there are only two classrooms to cater to the needs of students.

Locals said students of Class I to VII are huddled in the two rooms while the ones in Class VIII to X are made to sit on the school verandah. Besides, the asbestos roof of the school building leaks during the rainy season. Apart from the classroom shortage, the high school also lacks toilet facilities.

Sources said a new building for the school was constructed in 2013 at a cost of over `50 lakh. Though the construction work has been completed, the building is yet to be handed over to the school reportedly due to administrative apathy.

School headmaster Rohit Kumar Palai said despite repeated appeals to the higher authorities, no steps have been taken in this regard. Former sarpanch of Dengaskhal Mukunda Malik claimed that cracks have surfaced at several places in the new unused building which is yet to get power and water supply.

Besides, there is no connecting road to the building. The matter has already been placed before the authorities concerned but to no avail.

Contacted, additional district magistrate Sangram Panda said a team will soon visit the school to inspect the new building. Besides, steps will be taken immediately to make the building usable with provision of all necessary amenities before it is handed over to the school authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Academic activities Gajapati absence of adequate classrooms
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp