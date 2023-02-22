New building unused, verandah turns classroom for students in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Academic activities have been affected in a remote government school in Gajapati’s Mohana block due to the delay in handing over the new school building. In absence of adequate classrooms, students of Class VIII to X are forced to attend classes on the verandah of the school at Dengaskhal village. Established in 1986, the high school has a student strength of 107. However, there are only two classrooms to cater to the needs of students.

Locals said students of Class I to VII are huddled in the two rooms while the ones in Class VIII to X are made to sit on the school verandah. Besides, the asbestos roof of the school building leaks during the rainy season. Apart from the classroom shortage, the high school also lacks toilet facilities.

Sources said a new building for the school was constructed in 2013 at a cost of over `50 lakh. Though the construction work has been completed, the building is yet to be handed over to the school reportedly due to administrative apathy.

School headmaster Rohit Kumar Palai said despite repeated appeals to the higher authorities, no steps have been taken in this regard. Former sarpanch of Dengaskhal Mukunda Malik claimed that cracks have surfaced at several places in the new unused building which is yet to get power and water supply.

Besides, there is no connecting road to the building. The matter has already been placed before the authorities concerned but to no avail.

Contacted, additional district magistrate Sangram Panda said a team will soon visit the school to inspect the new building. Besides, steps will be taken immediately to make the building usable with provision of all necessary amenities before it is handed over to the school authorities.

