Home States Odisha

OSOU shelves plans for special BEd programme

The course would have catered to the educational requirements of a specific target group.

Published: 22nd February 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha State Open University

Odisha State Open University

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A special BEd programme designed to train teachers for teaching children with special needs, which was supposed to start from the new academic session by the Odisha State Open University (OSOU), has now been dropped by the varsity authorities.

According to reports, the varsity had sent a proposal regarding the course to the Rehabilitation Council of India, an apex government body, set up under an Act of Parliament, to regulate training programmes and courses targeted at disabled, disadvantaged, special education requirement communities in around April last year. Later, the varsity had also started the process signing an MoU with the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) over the launch of the course. However, the varsity has decided to keep the course on hold for the time being.

Vice-chancellor Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra said, “I have already discussed the matter with the chairperson, Rehabilitation Council of India, Rajesh Agrawal and deputy director, RCI, Dr Subodh Kumar, in a recent meeting. The RCI wants OSOU to play a bigger role, in launching most of their programmes, rather than limiting it to BEd alone. I will be visiting Delhi for further discussion, and a team from their side will also visit OSOU for finalising the programmes and modalities.”

As per the previous plan, OSOU would have selected 10 institutions which are already recognised by the council across the state, for facilitating the course, with a seat strength of 50 students in each institution. The OSOU would have monitored the institution, conducted the examination and issued certificates upon completion of the course.

The course would have catered to the educational requirements of a specific target group. While the usual BEd. course is very much in demand at present, there are many special schools looking for trained teachers to teach the differently-abled students. In coming times, it will be helpful in employment generation for the graduates willing to take up a teaching career as they will get preference for their additional skill and get opportunity at both special schools and normal schools, he further stated.

Presently, the OSOU offers 46 courses, including 14 PG programmes, 11 UG programmes, 10 diploma and 11 certificate courses and more than 29,000 students from across the state are enrolled in the varsity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Open University BEd programme
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp