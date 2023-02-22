Student with disability found dead in school in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 14-year-old student was found dead in his room of a residential school for the blind, deaf and dumb at Nuasahi in Bidanasi on Tuesday.

The student of Patrakana in Niali block was a Class VIII student. After receiving the news, family members of the student reached the school and alleged that he was murdered.

“We suspect foul play as the school authorities informed us after one hour that he had fallen sick,” said the student’s mother who filed an FIR in Bidanasi police station in this connection.

However, school headmaster Prasanna Dalei said the student was found to have remained silent for the last few days though there was no pressure on him.

Basing on the FIR, a murder case has been registered and postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, said IIC of Bidanasi police station P K Nayak.

CUTTACK: A 14-year-old student was found dead in his room of a residential school for the blind, deaf and dumb at Nuasahi in Bidanasi on Tuesday. The student of Patrakana in Niali block was a Class VIII student. After receiving the news, family members of the student reached the school and alleged that he was murdered. “We suspect foul play as the school authorities informed us after one hour that he had fallen sick,” said the student’s mother who filed an FIR in Bidanasi police station in this connection. However, school headmaster Prasanna Dalei said the student was found to have remained silent for the last few days though there was no pressure on him. Basing on the FIR, a murder case has been registered and postmortem report is awaited for further investigation, said IIC of Bidanasi police station P K Nayak.