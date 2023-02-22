Vibrant Odisha is in the making: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Home States Odisha

Congress members create ruckus, stage walk out, BJP MLAs follow suit

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday said that despite several challenges in 2022, the state government has made a remarkable journey and an all-round growth story is on the rise.

Addressing the Odisha Assembly on the first day of the budget session amid Opposition boycott, the Governor said the state government has accorded highest priority to the aspirations of an empowered and vibrant Odisha rightly positioned both at the national and international level. “The new and vibrant Odisha of our aspiration is in the making, and an all-round growth story is on the rise,” he said.

However, both Congress and BJP members boycotted the address of Governor targeting the government over the killing of minister Naba Kishor Das, deterioratng law and order situation and other issues. As the Governor was addressing the House, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra stood up and asked the government what steps have been taken to ensure security of the members in view of the murder of the minister by a policeman.

Congress legislators soon rushed towards the podium creating an uproar and sat on a dharna in the well of the House. Thereafter, the party legislators staged a walkout. The BJP members too followed suit.

The Governor continued his address stating the state government has been able to set new benchmarks in many areas of governance including disaster management, women empowerment, food security, school transformation and quality healthcare, the Governor said. The 5T principles and Mo Sarkar initiatives have strengthened professional governance through public feedback and have brought people closer to the government through pro-people government initiatives. The path breaking Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana now provides universal health assurance to all in the state.

He commended the government for successfully organising the third edition of the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave showcasing Odisha’s growth story, creating investment friendly environment in the state and hosting FIH Men’s hockey world cup. He also mentioned that the Mission Shakti movement transformed the socio-economic landscape and led to women empowerment.

