Cops book woman for keeping 30 pet cats in Odisha

A few days back, her neighbours had lodged a complaint with the local police alleging that Manjubala’s cats were causing inconvenience to them.

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Bizarre as it may sound, Chhatrapur police in Ganjam on Wednesday booked a woman for keeping 30 pet cats on the basis of a complaint filed by her neighbours.A case was registered against Manjubala Ray, a resident of Sankarmatha Street under ward no 10 in Chhatrapur town who has around 30 pet cats in her house.

A few days back, her neighbours had lodged a complaint with the local police alleging that Manjubala’s cats were causing inconvenience to them. They also claimed that the woman’s family misbehaved with them when they complained about the problems they were facing due to the cats.

Basing on the complaint, Chhatrapur police booked Manjubala. On the day, the woman and her neighbours were called to the police station. Manjubala defended herself by saying nobody should have any problem as the cats were kept in a separate room inside her house.

The woman also alleged that since she is leading the BJP-affiliated anganwadi workers’ union in the area, the BJD workers are trying to harass her since the last urban body elections.

