Home States Odisha

Curtains down on Xamboree fest of XIM in Odisha

XIM University conducted its annual cultural management fest ‘Xamboree’, presented by EVOS, from February 17 to 19.

Published: 23rd February 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

 XIM University

 XIM University (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: XIM University conducted its annual cultural management fest ‘Xamboree’, presented by EVOS, from February 17 to 19. Xamboree was held to create an atmosphere of togetherness through cultural and business events and to unite the Xavier fraternity and beyond. The event was organised and managed entirely by XSTEC which is the steering committee of XIM, said the university.

The event helps the university to build a culture of growth and sustainability through learning and entertainment. It was held in the university’s campus and brought forth a lot of enjoyment, knowledge and a feeling of togetherness through cultural, business, and sports events, said XIM.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, singer Honey Singh and other artists performed to enthrall the audience. During the event, XIM University also hosted some of the best food joints and successfully concluded Xamboree 3.0 with a massive footfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
XIM University Xamboree
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp