Curtains down on Xamboree fest of XIM in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: XIM University conducted its annual cultural management fest ‘Xamboree’, presented by EVOS, from February 17 to 19. Xamboree was held to create an atmosphere of togetherness through cultural and business events and to unite the Xavier fraternity and beyond. The event was organised and managed entirely by XSTEC which is the steering committee of XIM, said the university.

The event helps the university to build a culture of growth and sustainability through learning and entertainment. It was held in the university’s campus and brought forth a lot of enjoyment, knowledge and a feeling of togetherness through cultural, business, and sports events, said XIM.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina, singer Honey Singh and other artists performed to enthrall the audience. During the event, XIM University also hosted some of the best food joints and successfully concluded Xamboree 3.0 with a massive footfall.

