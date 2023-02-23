Kathpal villagers panic over forest fire in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Odisha has surpassed Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra where 47,795 and 34,025 forest fires were reported respectively this season. 

Representational image (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Residents of Kathpal village in Betnoti range are in a state of panic after a fire incident was reported from Manchabandha forest, located around 7 km from Baripada territorial division.

Around two hectare area in the forest in Bangiriposi was allegedly set afire by some people on Tuesday. The flame was doused by a fire team of fire personnel from Bangiriposi. Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said at least nine incidents of fire were also reported from Betnoti and Kaptipada ranges under Baripada division on Wednesday. He said the flames were doused by fire personnel. 

The DFO said the Forest department’s fire squad has been given air blowers to create fire lines. The fire in the nine locations was doused with the help of fire lines created by the squad. Officials along with ground staff have been asked to communicate with their higher-ups on situation in their respective areas. 

Sources said locals often set fire in forests around mahua trees to collect flowers and blame the Forest department. 
 

