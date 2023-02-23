Home States Odisha

MLA colony: Odisha govt to give Rs 61.96L for felled trees

The Orissa High Court adjourned hearing on a PIL filed on the matter to June 22 this year

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the PIL against the felling of trees for the Rs 549.41 crore MLA colony project to June 22 after the state government filed an affidavit giving complete calculation of the cost of trees to be felled from the construction site.

The HC was hearing the petition filed by Jayanti Das (60), a Cuttack based social activist opposing the MLA colony project in the in the capital city by felling large number of trees.

The affidavit purported to give Rs 61.96 lakh as the net value and economic value of the trees to be removed. Taking it on records the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman gave the petitioner counsel BK Ragada to file a reply to it.

Earlier in a counter affidavit the state government had stated that the divisional forest officer (DFO) of City Forest Division, Bhubaneswar accorded permission for conversion and disposal of 870 trees for the project subject to the condition that project  proponent will plant 8,700 trees in the available place or deposit Rs 68.70 lakh for it as per the plantation norm 2021.

Sources said, Ragada had pointed out that though the cost of plantation was estimated the cost of the trees cut had not been calculated.The petitioner counsel had further contended that the calculation of the felled trees can only be done by an expert body.Then the state government was expected to constitute an expert committee to calculate the cost of the trees cut and file a report.

A direction for it was issued by the court on September 7.In an affidavit placed before the court on Wednesday, deputy director estate Itishree Rout said 679 trees were marked for removal from the above construction site of MLA Colony, out of which 350 were already cut and 329 numbers are to be cut.

