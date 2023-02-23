New tourism office building turns crime den in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Lying unused for the last more than three years, the new building of the district tourism office at Gandhi Nagar in Koraput has turned into a safe haven for criminals. Only five days back, a man from Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped by miscreants and kept hostage in the deserted new tourism office building before he was rescued by Koraput police on Sunday.

The two-storey building was constructed at a cost of around Rs 50 lakh. In 2017, the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) had entrusted the construction work to a private firm. Though the building was completed in 2019, it is yet to be handed over to the tourism authorities.

While the district tourism office continues to operate from its old building, the new one is languishing in neglect for the last three years due to government apathy. Sources said the building has become a safe hideout for anti-socials. After sundown, suspicious activities are carried out by criminals inside the building. This apart, miscreants have also damaged the newly-constructed structure.

Locals blamed the OTDC for the situation. “Blessed with an abundance of natural beauty, Koraput is a major tourist destination of the state. It is a pity that the new tourism office of the district is lying in neglect due to administrative apathy and government’s indifference,” alleged a resident.

Contacted, district tourism officer Tarlina Padhan admitted that the department is yet to take charge of the new building. “Though the construction works have been completed, some electrical installations are still pending. I hope the OTDC will hand over the building to the Tourism department once the electrification work is over,” Padhan added.Despite attempts, Koraput Collector Abdaal M Akhtar was not available for comment on the matter.

On February 17, one Abdul Manna from UP was abducted by seven miscreants from Koraput Coffee Board road and kept hostage in the new tourism office building for three days. Abdul had come to the district to bail out a relative lodged in Koraput jail. Police on Sunday rescued him from the building and arrested five of the abductors.

