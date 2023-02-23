Nrutyayan to host classical dance fest tomorrow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna Bhat will be conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar for the year 2023 respectively.

Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra

Krishna Bhat

The awards have been instituted by the host organisation Nrutyayan and will be given away at its two-day Meera Festival of Dances which begins in the city on February 24.

Conceptualised by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, the festival will host dancers and ensembles from various parts of the country including Odissi dancer Sangeeta Dash and Bhat. The inaugural day will also feature a duet Odissi recital by Jagatjit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray of Nupur besides group production by Nrutyayan ensemble.

Similarly on February 25, Mahalik, Kathak dancer BP Sweekruth, Subham Kumar Ojha and Sayani Chakraborty of Orissa Dance Academy and Srjan ensemble will perform.

BHUBANESWAR: Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna Bhat will be conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar for the year 2023 respectively. Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna BhatThe awards have been instituted by the host organisation Nrutyayan and will be given away at its two-day Meera Festival of Dances which begins in the city on February 24. Conceptualised by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, the festival will host dancers and ensembles from various parts of the country including Odissi dancer Sangeeta Dash and Bhat. The inaugural day will also feature a duet Odissi recital by Jagatjit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray of Nupur besides group production by Nrutyayan ensemble. Similarly on February 25, Mahalik, Kathak dancer BP Sweekruth, Subham Kumar Ojha and Sayani Chakraborty of Orissa Dance Academy and Srjan ensemble will perform.