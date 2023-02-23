Odisha CM exhorts farmers to grab benefit of free farm credit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged small and marginal farmers to be a partner of progress in the agriculture sector by taking advantage of the interest free short term farm credit offered by the government through cooperative credit structures of the state.

In his message to the state level cooperative banking service and loan workshop organised by the Cooperation department here, the CM said agriculture is a dominant sector of the state’s economy and credit plays an important role.

Stating that a lion’s share of the agricultural credit need of the state is met by cooperative banks, the CM said access to adequate, timely and low cost credit from institutional sources is of great importance.“The state government has been providing interest free credit up to Rs 1 lakh to the farmers and they must take this benefit,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday urged small and marginal farmers to be a partner of progress in the agriculture sector by taking advantage of the interest free short term farm credit offered by the government through cooperative credit structures of the state. In his message to the state level cooperative banking service and loan workshop organised by the Cooperation department here, the CM said agriculture is a dominant sector of the state’s economy and credit plays an important role. Stating that a lion’s share of the agricultural credit need of the state is met by cooperative banks, the CM said access to adequate, timely and low cost credit from institutional sources is of great importance.“The state government has been providing interest free credit up to Rs 1 lakh to the farmers and they must take this benefit,” he said.