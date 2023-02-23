Odisha High Court seeks definite timeline for filling up vacant police posts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit indicating that there were 7,319 vacant posts from constables to additional superintendent of police (ASP) in the police force as on December 31, 2022.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman expressed dissatisfaction as the affidavit had stated there were vacancies in different posts but had not indicated definite timeline for filling up the posts.

“A supplementary affidavit be filed by the state setting out the precise timelines for the filling up the vacancies in the various posts on or before June 15,” the bench said in its order and fixed June 27 for further consideration on the matter.

The HC had on Supreme Court’s direction registered suo motu a PIL in 2019 to monitor from time to time filling up of vacancies in the police force.

The vacancies are being filled up either through open competitive examinations and by giving promotions to suitable candidates in the police organisation or both.

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit indicating that there were 7,319 vacant posts from constables to additional superintendent of police (ASP) in the police force as on December 31, 2022. However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman expressed dissatisfaction as the affidavit had stated there were vacancies in different posts but had not indicated definite timeline for filling up the posts. “A supplementary affidavit be filed by the state setting out the precise timelines for the filling up the vacancies in the various posts on or before June 15,” the bench said in its order and fixed June 27 for further consideration on the matter. The HC had on Supreme Court’s direction registered suo motu a PIL in 2019 to monitor from time to time filling up of vacancies in the police force. The vacancies are being filled up either through open competitive examinations and by giving promotions to suitable candidates in the police organisation or both.