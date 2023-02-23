Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court seeks definite timeline for filling up vacant police posts

The HC had on Supreme Court’s direction registered suo motu a PIL in 2019 to monitor from time to time filling up of vacancies in the police force.  

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha High Court

Orissa High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit indicating that there were 7,319 vacant posts from constables to additional superintendent of police (ASP) in the police force as on December 31, 2022.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice MS Raman expressed dissatisfaction as the affidavit had stated there were vacancies in different posts but had not indicated definite timeline for filling up the posts.

“A supplementary affidavit be filed by the state setting out the precise timelines for the filling up the vacancies in the various posts on or before June 15,” the bench said in its order and fixed June 27 for further consideration on the matter.

The HC had on Supreme Court’s direction registered suo motu a PIL in 2019 to monitor from time to time filling up of vacancies in the police force.  

The vacancies are being filled up either through open competitive examinations and by giving promotions to suitable candidates in the police organisation or both.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha High Court vacant police posts
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp