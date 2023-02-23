Home States Odisha

Six killed in mishap near Andhra border

Meanwhile, Odisha police swung into action after rumour spread in the area claiming that the victims were returning from Rayagada after offering prayers to goddess Majhighariani.

Published: 23rd February 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a deadly crash, six persons were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after their auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck near Chelapadam village along Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Wednesday.

The deceased and the injured were residents of Antivalasa village under Komarada in AP. The deceased are Melaka Ammudamma, Hoika Lakshmi, Huika Narsamma, Melaka Venkati and Melaka Sarada. Identity of another victim, who succumbed during treatment at Parvatipuram hospital, is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said eight persons of Antivalasa had gone to Kereda village in an auto-rickshaw to attend a marriage ceremony. On their way back home in the evening, their three-wheeler collided head-on with a speeding truck near Chelapadam. On being informed, Parvatipuram police reached the spot and rushed all the eight critically-injured persons to the local hospital. However, five of them were declared brought dead. Another injured person later succumbed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Odisha police swung into action after rumour spread in the area claiming that the victims were returning from Rayagada after offering prayers to goddess Majhighariani. IIC of Rayagada’s Seshkhal police station Seema Pradhan said a team of police has rushed to the accident site for investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp