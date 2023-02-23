Stop lowbrow politics, says CM as Odisha seeks FBI help

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that Crime Branch is seeking assistance of USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to analyse the behavioural aspects of the accused in Naba Das murder case. Assuring that no stone will be left unturned for a fair and impartial investigation, he hit out at the Opposition for its ‘malicious allegations.’

Breaking his silence on the murder, Naveen said help of best forensic experts in India and abroad is being taken for a full, fair and open investigation. The CB has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in this case. The State Forensic Science Laboratory, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at New Delhi and the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory at Gandhi Nagar are assisting the Odisha Crime Branch, he added.

Making a statement in the Assembly as it witnessed ruckus for the second consecutive day over the issue with Opposition BJP demanding a CBI probe into the killing, the chief minister said his government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the behavioural support unit of the FBI.

Expressing concern over the level of political discourse in the case, Naveen said it is very disturbing as Odisha has a tradition of very mature and high level of political discourse. “Politics on a sensitive crime is not a good sign for our democracy,” he added.

Tearing into the Opposition, Naveen said that the manner in which this sensitive case is being politicised has shocked him. It is disturbing to see baseless and malicious allegations being made, he said and added that after the Orissa High Court appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation of the case, the entire police investigation will come under judicial scrutiny.

“So, what is the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations,” he asked.The CM said the accused police official has been immediately dismissed from service and all efforts will be made to bring him to justice.

Unfortunately, he said, the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force based on the act of a single policeman which is an insult to the 90,000 police and home guard personnel and their family members.

Without taking Jayanarayan Mishra’s name, Naveen targeted the leader of opposition by saying the assault on a lady police officer by “a person holding high constitutional post” was deplorable and disgraceful.

“Odisha has always respected its women and will never forgive this shameful behaviour,” he said.

“There are various issues we can disagree on, debate, argue and dispute. But never should we do politics on sensitive issues,” he said. “My government’s only aim will be to bring the perpetrators of such crime to justice and give the strictest punishment,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that Crime Branch is seeking assistance of USA’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to analyse the behavioural aspects of the accused in Naba Das murder case. Assuring that no stone will be left unturned for a fair and impartial investigation, he hit out at the Opposition for its ‘malicious allegations.’ Breaking his silence on the murder, Naveen said help of best forensic experts in India and abroad is being taken for a full, fair and open investigation. The CB has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in this case. The State Forensic Science Laboratory, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at New Delhi and the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory at Gandhi Nagar are assisting the Odisha Crime Branch, he added. Making a statement in the Assembly as it witnessed ruckus for the second consecutive day over the issue with Opposition BJP demanding a CBI probe into the killing, the chief minister said his government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to facilitate evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the behavioural support unit of the FBI. Expressing concern over the level of political discourse in the case, Naveen said it is very disturbing as Odisha has a tradition of very mature and high level of political discourse. “Politics on a sensitive crime is not a good sign for our democracy,” he added. Tearing into the Opposition, Naveen said that the manner in which this sensitive case is being politicised has shocked him. It is disturbing to see baseless and malicious allegations being made, he said and added that after the Orissa High Court appointed a retired HC judge to monitor the investigation of the case, the entire police investigation will come under judicial scrutiny. “So, what is the need to do politics in the case and make baseless and malicious allegations,” he asked.The CM said the accused police official has been immediately dismissed from service and all efforts will be made to bring him to justice. Unfortunately, he said, the state BJP has tried to defame the entire police force based on the act of a single policeman which is an insult to the 90,000 police and home guard personnel and their family members. Without taking Jayanarayan Mishra’s name, Naveen targeted the leader of opposition by saying the assault on a lady police officer by “a person holding high constitutional post” was deplorable and disgraceful. “Odisha has always respected its women and will never forgive this shameful behaviour,” he said. “There are various issues we can disagree on, debate, argue and dispute. But never should we do politics on sensitive issues,” he said. “My government’s only aim will be to bring the perpetrators of such crime to justice and give the strictest punishment,” he said.