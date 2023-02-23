Home States Odisha

Student attacks lecturer in degree college in Odisha

On being asked about the reason for being late, the student started arguing with Amit.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Pulled up for coming late to class, a student of a private degree college here assaulted his lecturer, leaving him hospitalised on Wednesday.

The shocking incident took place in PKSS degree college in Kantapali area within Sadar police limits. The injured lecturer was identified as 32-year-old Amit Kumar Barik. The accused is Dinesh Sahis (24), a Plus Three final year student and a resident of OPM area in Brajrajnagar.

Sources said Dinesh reportedly reached late to Amit’s class in the morning. On being asked about the reason for being late, the student started arguing with Amit. Soon, the argument heated up and in a fit of rage, Dinesh punched the lecturer on his face.

While Amit fainted on the spot, some school staff caught hold of the student and informed police. The injured lecturer was first rushed to Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla in the evening. Sources said his condition was stable till reports last came.

Meanwhile, police arrested the accused student. Sadar IIC Suchismita Mohanty said, “The accused was booked under section 307 of the IPC. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.”

