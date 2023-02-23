Villagers in Odisha protest felling of trees in forest

Home States Odisha

The agitators alleged though the Forest department has allowed felling of old Sal and Pia-Sal trees in the forest, the OFDC has been cutting newer ones as well.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Residents of Kadpani village in Thakurmunda block along with members of Vana Surakshya Samiti (VSS) on Wednesday staged a protest against the Forest department and the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) over felling of valuable trees and damage to saplings in the forest nearby. 

The agitators alleged though the Forest department has allowed felling of old Sal and Pia-Sal trees in the forest, the OFDC has been cutting newer ones as well. The corporation has stocked the timber at a spot near the village. They said tractors used to transport the logs to the spot have been causing damage to the road leading to the village. 

Karanjia DFO Srikant Naik said as per government’s working plan, the Forest department had given permission to chop at least 118 dry trees in a forest near the village.  OFDC was entrusted with the task of felling the trees. Naik denied the agitators’ allegations saying while no new trees have been cut, a few saplings were damaged due to movement of tractors in the area. He said if the villagers and VSS members produce proper documents, they will be given 50 per cent royalty on sale of the logs. 

ADM of OFDC in Karanjia, Bhagirathi Das said the trees were felled as per the directions of the Forest department. He denied the allegation of the protestors and said only dry and old trees have been cut in the forest. 

