‘20.4 lakh vehicles to be scrapped in Odisha’: Minister

A WHOPPING 20.4 lakh vehicles, older than 15 years old will be scrapped in Odisha, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Odisha minister Tukuni Sahu

Odisha minister Tukuni Sahu (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A whopping 20.4 lakh vehicles, older than 15 years old will be scrapped in Odisha, Commerce and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu informed the Assembly on Thursday. In a written reply to an unstarred question of BJP MLA Kusum Tete, the Transport Minister said the state government has decided to ban the vehicles having no fitness from March 15, 2023, as per the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy 2022.

Among the vehicles to be scrapped, around 13 lahks are motorcycles/scooters, 2,37 lakh mopeds, 1.54 lakh goods carriers, 1.09 lakh cars, 45,157 tractors, 39,588 trailers, 37,359 autorickshaws, 31,298 minibuses, 12,369 buses, 3,010 agricultural tractors and 2,034 dumpers.

As per the statement laid in the House, as many as 80,20,200 vehicles plying on the road in the state have fitness certificates. However, the unfit vehicles under the ownership of the government will be scrapped in the first phase and private vehicles older than 15 years will be scrapped gradually.

The state government has asked all departments to scrap all government vehicles older than 15 years by March 31. After scrapping the vehicles, the departments will have to bring it to the notice of the RTOs concerned.

Odisha has 16,369 government-owned vehicles up to 15 years old, 300 vehicles older than 15 years and below 20 years and 263 vehicles older than 20 years.

TAGS
scrapped  20.4 lakh vehicles
