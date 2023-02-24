Home States Odisha

Behavioural study of Gopal not needed: Former DGP

Commenting on the state government soliciting help of the behavioural assessment unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mishra said,

Published: 24th February 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Accused Gopal Das being transferred from Jharsuguda sub-jail on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as senior BJP leader and former DGP Prakash Mishra questioned the need for a behavioural study of Gopal Das, the accused in minister Naba Kishore Das's murder, the BJP Yuva Morcha on Thursday announced to gherao the Odisha Legislative Assembly on February 28 over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Holding two separate media conferences at the state BJP headquarters here, Mishra and Yuva Morcha president Irasis Acharya said the Crime Branch is hell-bent to prove that Gopal is a mentally sick person. This is precisely the reason the CB is not revealing the motive of the accused despite all possible tests admissible under the law. 

Commenting on the state government soliciting the help of the behavioural assessment unit of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mishra said, “With my limited knowledge of criminal procedure code and investigation to murder cases as a former police officer, there is no need for behavioural study of Gopal as he has committed the crime in full public glare and has also admitted to the crime.”

He said the lie detection test and narco test which were required to get to know the motive behind the murder have been completed. But the investigating agency is trying to delay the process.

