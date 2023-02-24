Home States Odisha

Decomposed bodies of couple found in Raipada forest

Published: 24th February 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Highly decomposed bodies of a couple were found in Raipada forest within Gurudijhatia police limits here on Thursday. The bodies were first spotted by some locals who had ventured into the forest for collecting firewood.

On being informed, a team of police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation with the help of a scientific team. Sources said the victims may have died 5-6 days back.

While the man is believed to be below 30 years of age, the woman, who was married, is aged between 30 and 35 years. Two empty poison and as many liquor bottles along with some pesticides were found near the bodies.

“The bodies have been seized and sent to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. We also recovered two mobile phones from the spot. While both the phones remain switched off, we are trying to retrieve the numbers from the SIM cards to ascertain the identity of the deceased, who are suspected to be tribals,” said IIC of Gurudijhatia police station Ranjan Pradhan.  

More details on the incident will come to the fore once their identities are ascertained, the IIC added.

