India is land of gods: Odisha Governor

Published: 24th February 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Wars are fought when countries like Russia and Ukraine run after materialistic gains. But India especially Odisha, the land of gods and ‘mahapurushas’ strive for peace, said Governor Ganeshi Lal at a spiritual meeting held in Naugaon on Thursday.

Advising people to follow gurus, the Governor recited a few lines from the Bhagavad Gita.

The meeting was organised by Jagulai Temple Management Samiti at Tihuda in Naugaon block. The governor also inaugurated the new building of Baba Baikunthanath Spiritual Library in the village. 

President of Maa Jagulai Temple Management Samiti Baba Satyanada Das presided over the meeting. Mahant Chintamani Parvat Goswami and others delivered spiritual discourses at the event where seven persons who have distinguished themselves in various fields, were felicitated.

