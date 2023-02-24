Mo School, British Council ink pact to boost sports in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mo School Abhiyan and British Council on Thursday signed an agreement to promote sports in schools. The initiative will support primary school teachers and coaches to improve the learning outcomes of students by inculcating physical and health education for the holistic development of children. The programme will be initially introduced in 30 selected government schools which are covered under the Mo School.

Chairperson of Mo School Susmita Bagchi said the collaboration will help students build their careers in sports and deliver quality education by giving additional focus on students’ health and well-being. “By skilling them through this programme, we hope to improve their sports skills and increase awareness about how sports can be used as a tool to bring transformative change.”

Alison Barrett MBE, director-India, British Council, said, “Prior to this partnership, we worked with Mo School for an English language development programme. We now bring another partnership that will use the power of sports to instil life skills and strengthen the core skills of students. I hope to extend our partnership with Odisha in education research, innovation, culture and creative industries as education and culture sit at the heart of the India-UK Roadmap 2030 jointly agreed between our two countries and are major priorities for India at G20.”

The Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) was signed by Anupam Saha, SPD-OSEPA and member secretary, Mo School and Rittika Chanda Parrukh, Director, Education India, British Council.

