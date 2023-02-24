Home States Odisha

Mob lays siege to Bamra railway station, six hurt in Odisha

3 RPF personnel among injured; 6 trains cancelled due to agitation

Published: 24th February 2023

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Tension flared up after a mob laid siege to Bamra railway station demanding the stoppage of trains at the station on Thursday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) resorted to lathi-charge as the agitators locked the office of the station master. At least three protestors and as many RPF personnel sustained injuries in the melee.

Sources said in the morning, some passengers and vegetable traders were waiting at Bamra railway station to board the Rourkela-Sambalpur Intercity Express train. Despite having a stoppage at the station, the train did not halt at Bamra due to some technical glitches.

Irked over the incident, passengers along with locals locked the station master’s office after driving out the railway staff from the station. At the time of the protest, Azad Hind Express had stopped at the station for some technical issue. As the station master’s office was locked, the red signal could not be changed. The Azad Hind Express was stranded at Bamra, affecting the movement of other trains on the Howrah-Mumbai line. At least six trains were cancelled and three were diverted due to the agitation.

On being informed, the local administration and police rushed to the spot and tried to convince the agitators to call off their protest. However, the agitators demanded the presence of the divisional railway manager (DRM) of Chakradharpur and a written assurance from him on the stoppage of trains at the station.

The RPF then tried to vacate the station which led to a tussle with the protestors. The agitators also hurled stones at the railway police following which the RPF resorted to the lathi charge.

Later, DRM Arun J Rathod reached the spot and assured the agitators that the trains having scheduled stoppage will halt at Bamra station. Additional SP, Sambalpur Tapan Mohanty confirmed that three RPF personnel received injuries.

“We are yet to get the detailed report on the number of injured protestors,” he said. Till reports last came in, the situation was under control but the agitators had not vacated the station. An adequate police force was also deployed at the station to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, chief public relations officer of ECoR Biswajit Sahu said a rumour has been doing rounds that the reservation counters at Bamra railway station were closed. “This is completely false. I would like to clarify that the counters are functioning and passengers can get their tickets from there,” Sahu added.
On Wednesday, residents of Bamra resorted to rail roko for around 11 hours demanding the stoppage of some express trains at Bamra railway station.

