No information on ‘intrusions’ in Kotia: Odisha Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has no information on ‘intrusions’ made by Andhra Pradesh politicians and officials in the disputed Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik said in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question by Kusum Tete (BJP), she said the district administration has no information about the distribution of ration and allowances by Andhra Pradesh officials in Kotia in 2021. The minister further said that the government is yet to get information about the reported construction of roads in Kotia. The state government will take immediate action if something like this comes to light, she added.

The minister’s answer created surprise in several circles as there have been reports about several activities being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, including visits of senior political leaders like the deputy chief minister and other officials, in Kotia which has been the bone of contention between the two states.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has no information on ‘intrusions’ made by Andhra Pradesh politicians and officials in the disputed Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik said in the Assembly on Thursday. Replying to a question by Kusum Tete (BJP), she said the district administration has no information about the distribution of ration and allowances by Andhra Pradesh officials in Kotia in 2021. The minister further said that the government is yet to get information about the reported construction of roads in Kotia. The state government will take immediate action if something like this comes to light, she added. The minister’s answer created surprise in several circles as there have been reports about several activities being undertaken by the Andhra Pradesh government, including visits of senior political leaders like the deputy chief minister and other officials, in Kotia which has been the bone of contention between the two states.