Odisha: 298 students get fellowship at ‘Udaan-2023’

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tata Steel Foundation on Thursday launched its community engagement programme, ‘Udaan-2023’ at Biju Patnaik Auditorium on the Berhampur University campus.

At least 298 meritorious students were awarded Jyoti Fellowship during the two-day programme organised under the theme, ‘Building a culture of climate resilience through disaster risk reduction.’

Speaking on the occasion, Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said, “Resilience should be the core of our development strategies. It is high time the use of technology is ingrained in us to understand the complications of climate change.”

The objective of the fellowship is to enable SC/ST students from economically backward backgrounds to accomplish their educational and career aspirations. Around Rs 14.3 lakh was disbursed among bright students as part of the award. Tata Steel CSR head, Odisha Ambika Nanda was present.

BERHAMPUR: Tata Steel Foundation on Thursday launched its community engagement programme, ‘Udaan-2023’ at Biju Patnaik Auditorium on the Berhampur University campus. At least 298 meritorious students were awarded Jyoti Fellowship during the two-day programme organised under the theme, ‘Building a culture of climate resilience through disaster risk reduction.’ Speaking on the occasion, Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said, “Resilience should be the core of our development strategies. It is high time the use of technology is ingrained in us to understand the complications of climate change.” The objective of the fellowship is to enable SC/ST students from economically backward backgrounds to accomplish their educational and career aspirations. Around Rs 14.3 lakh was disbursed among bright students as part of the award. Tata Steel CSR head, Odisha Ambika Nanda was present.