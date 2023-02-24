Home States Odisha

Odisha: 298 students get fellowship at ‘Udaan-2023’

The objective of the fellowship is to enable SC/ST students from economically backward backgrounds accomplish their educational and career aspirations.

Published: 24th February 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

Tata Steel . (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Tata Steel Foundation on Thursday launched its community engagement programme, ‘Udaan-2023’ at Biju Patnaik Auditorium on the Berhampur University campus.

At least 298 meritorious students were awarded Jyoti Fellowship during the two-day programme organised under the theme, ‘Building a culture of climate resilience through disaster risk reduction.’

Speaking on the occasion, Ganjam collector Dibya Jyoti Parida said,  “Resilience should be the core of our development strategies. It is high time the use of technology is ingrained in us to understand the complications of climate change.”

The objective of the fellowship is to enable SC/ST students from economically backward backgrounds to accomplish their educational and career aspirations. Around Rs 14.3 lakh was disbursed among bright students as part of the award. Tata Steel CSR head, Odisha Ambika Nanda was present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Steel Foundation Udaan-2023
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp