Home States Odisha

Odisha begins verification of practising doctors

THE Odisha government on Thursday began the process for verification of academic qualifications and certificates of all allopathic doctors practising in the state.

Published: 24th February 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday began the process for verification of academic qualifications and certificates of all allopathic doctors practising in the state.

Acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked the director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and CDMOs to issue notices to all doctors to submit self-attested copies of valid medical registration certificates along with degree/PG and super specialisation certificates by March 10.

The CDMOs have been directed to submit a consolidated report along with the list of non-respondents to the director of health services (DHS) and a list of doubtful cases to the registrar of Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) by March 31 for verification.

The doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals will have to submit their certificates before the DMET, which will submit the consolidated report after preliminary scrutiny by March 31. A report on the verification of doubtful certificates by OCMR will be obtained from different universities around the globe by May 5.

Pandit said the DMET, DHS and OCMR have been asked to submit the consolidated report to the department by May 15. “A four-member committee will analyse the reports submitted by the three officers on May 25 and a final list of doctors after verification will be uploaded on government websites by May 31,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Odisha government verification of academic qualifications and certificates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp