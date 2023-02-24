Odisha begins verification of practising doctors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Thursday began the process for verification of academic qualifications and certificates of all allopathic doctors practising in the state.

Acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, health secretary Shalini Pandit has asked the director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) and CDMOs to issue notices to all doctors to submit self-attested copies of valid medical registration certificates along with degree/PG and super specialisation certificates by March 10.

The CDMOs have been directed to submit a consolidated report along with the list of non-respondents to the director of health services (DHS) and a list of doubtful cases to the registrar of Odisha Council of Medical Registration (OCMR) by March 31 for verification.

The doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals will have to submit their certificates before the DMET, which will submit the consolidated report after preliminary scrutiny by March 31. A report on the verification of doubtful certificates by OCMR will be obtained from different universities around the globe by May 5.

Pandit said the DMET, DHS and OCMR have been asked to submit the consolidated report to the department by May 15. “A four-member committee will analyse the reports submitted by the three officers on May 25 and a final list of doctors after verification will be uploaded on government websites by May 31,” she added.

