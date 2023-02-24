Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen unveils renovated memorial of Gopabandhu

Many objects which were used by him, his books and rare photographs have found a place in the museum. 

Published: 24th February 2023

Naveen Patnaik

CM Naveen Patnaik going round the museum at Suando in Puri | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday dedicated the renovated memorial of Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das at his birthplace Suando in Puri district and also unveiled the newly installed 15-ft statue of Gopabandhu and the museum.

After a visit to the Shiva temple at Suando, the chief minister travelled to the birthplace of Utkalmani. The ancestral house of Pandit Gopabandhu has been renovated and a memorial museum has been set up to showcase his life and times. Many objects which were used by him, his books and rare photographs have found a place in the museum. 

Several public amenities have also been developed in the village to attract tourists. A Shiva temple, a park, a playground, a pond, a canteen, and a shopping complex at the Bhargavi river bank have been developed while the village has been beautified. The renovated memorial is spread over seven acres of land. Besides, a reception centre and an information centre have also been set up on the main road to the village.

Describing Pandit Gopabandhu as a ‘Yuga Purush’, the CM said that Odia people will always remain indebted to him. He announced that the state government has decided to renovate the birthplaces of all the great sons of Odisha. Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati, Gangadhar Meher, Saheed Laxman Nayak and many other great personalities, have added to the glory of Odisha through their work, he added.

The state government had earmarked Rs 25.25 crores for turning Suando into a heritage village. In addition to developing the village, there are also plans to introduce water sports on the Bhargavi river to attract tourists.

