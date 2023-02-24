Odisha economy grew by 7.8 per cent in 2022-23, to cross 8 per cent next fiscal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s economy has registered an impressive growth rate of 7.82 per cent in real terms against the national average of seven per cent in the current fiscal 2022-23 and is poised to grow even faster at eight to 8.5 per cent in 2023-24, the state’s economic survey report has projected.

The Odisha Economic Survey 2022-23 report tabled in the Assembly on Thursday stated that the economic growth of the state during the current fiscal has even surpassed the pre-Covid average of 7.1 per cent from 2012-13 to 2019-20.

“The economy of Odisha is performing well for quite some time despite recurrent natural disasters and the recent Covid pandemic. This shows the strong resilience of the state. Odisha’s economy has made a remarkable rebound with GSDP growth of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 in real terms,” the report said.

It projected the economy to grow at eight per cent to 8.5 per cent in real terms in 2023-24 by harnessing human, natural, and financial resources and strengthening the productive base. “Having more than 35 per cent of the country’s natural resources and huge reserves of iron ore, bauxite, coal and other natural resources with a skilled workforce, the state would continue to grow at a faster rate,” it emphasised.

The per capita income (PCI) of the state also grew at an annual compounding rate of 10.9 per cent and has successively reduced its gap with India’s PCI. Odisha’s PCI has grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9 per cent while India’s PCI grew at 9.4 per cent in nominal terms since 2011-12. As per actual estimates, the PCI of Odisha for the current fiscal was Rs 1,50,676 as against the national rate of Rs 1,70,620.

With a PCI of Rs 64,835 in 2015-16, the state was 32 per cent lower than the Rs 94,797 PCI of the country. Within seven years, the gap has been reduced to 11.7 per cent in 2022-23.

“Odisha, in the shortest possible time, is going to converge and exceed India’s per capita income bringing all-round prosperity driven by growth, innovation, technology, governance, institutional innovation and effective decentralization,” the report said.

The agriculture and allied sectors which constitute nearly 22.5 per cent of gross state value added (GSVA) and employ more than 40 per cent of the workforce are expected to grow at 5.9 per cent in 2022-23 as against 3.5 per cent at the all-India level.

“Due to proactive measures of the government of Odisha, the agriculture and allied sectors grew at nearly double rate than all-India at 6.3 per cent in real terms in 2020-21,” the report said.

