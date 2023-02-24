Home States Odisha

Odisha has potential to emerge as leading state: CM Naveen

Published: 24th February 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that Odisha has huge potential to emerge as a leading state in many sectors and the new industrial policy will transform it into the industrial hub of Eastern India.

Replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, the chief minister said the state government’s transparent, sensitive and stable governance has created the right ecosystem for the investors leading to large-scale proposals for the setting up of manufacturing and service industries in Odisha. “Global companies like IBM, and Deloitte have started their operations in Bhubaneswar and more IT and new age tech companies are looking towards Odisha as a place for investment,” he added.

Stating that the state government is funding many infrastructure projects related to connectivity across the state, the CM said the Biju Expressway is almost completed and will herald a new era of development in western Odisha. Besides, the state is also jointly funding many railway projects for faster movement of goods and passengers. The operationalisation of the Rourkela and Jeypore airports is a major step forward towards improving air connectivity in the state, the chief minister said and added that to ensure direct international connectivity, the state government is going to launch services to Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore soon.

Stating that quality and affordable power is a major focus area of the government, Naveen said funding has been done to projects to strengthen the power infrastructure in the state. He announced this year the government will ensure all the households across the state have access to electricity and that there are no areas with low voltage problems. 

The chief minister said that the pro-people governance has been further strengthened by the 5T principles to provide professional and effective services with the aim of transformational development in every sector. Stating that Odisha is being recognised as a role model in many fields, he said it is on a journey of significant growth and development to make Odisha emerge as a leading state in the country.

