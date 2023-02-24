Orissa High Court directs state govt to pay Rs 50L compensation to kin

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Around 16 years after one Nigar Begum (70) filed a petition claiming compensation for her son’s death in indiscriminate police firing, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to pay her Rs 50 lakh along with Rs 1 lakh towards litigation expenses.

Mumtaz Ali, a mechanical engineer who worked as a supervisor with a private construction company in the Chandikhol-Paradip Port Trust Road project was killed in police firing at Chakradharpur police outpost in Kujang block of Jagatsinghpur on November 29, 2005. Begum, a resident of Dhuansahi village within Salipur police limits in Cuttack district had filed the petition on August 25, 2006.

While issuing the direction on February 20, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath condemned the state for sitting over the sensitive matter for such a length of time. “The state government instead of volunteering adequate compensation in the given circumstance is fighting such litigation under some plea or other since 2006.

The case has also already seen as many as 13 postings without any commitment from the state in the matter of actual grant of compensation even already a report of the enquiry authority being appointed by the state authority and the report submitted since 2006,” Justice Rath observed.

While directing the state to pay Rs 50 lakh to Begum, Justice Rath said, since a sum of Rs 1 lakh has already been paid to the petitioner towards compensation, a draft for a sum of Rs 49 lakh in the name of the victim, the petitioner herein, be made and handed over to the petitioner at her residence in a week’s time.

CUTTACK: Around 16 years after one Nigar Begum (70) filed a petition claiming compensation for her son’s death in indiscriminate police firing, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to pay her Rs 50 lakh along with Rs 1 lakh towards litigation expenses. Mumtaz Ali, a mechanical engineer who worked as a supervisor with a private construction company in the Chandikhol-Paradip Port Trust Road project was killed in police firing at Chakradharpur police outpost in Kujang block of Jagatsinghpur on November 29, 2005. Begum, a resident of Dhuansahi village within Salipur police limits in Cuttack district had filed the petition on August 25, 2006. While issuing the direction on February 20, the single-judge bench of Justice Biswanath Rath condemned the state for sitting over the sensitive matter for such a length of time. “The state government instead of volunteering adequate compensation in the given circumstance is fighting such litigation under some plea or other since 2006. The case has also already seen as many as 13 postings without any commitment from the state in the matter of actual grant of compensation even already a report of the enquiry authority being appointed by the state authority and the report submitted since 2006,” Justice Rath observed. While directing the state to pay Rs 50 lakh to Begum, Justice Rath said, since a sum of Rs 1 lakh has already been paid to the petitioner towards compensation, a draft for a sum of Rs 49 lakh in the name of the victim, the petitioner herein, be made and handed over to the petitioner at her residence in a week’s time.