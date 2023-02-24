Postmaster flees with depositors’ money, inquiry begins in Odisha

Home States Odisha

In protest, the depositors had gheraoed the Circle Post Office at Sundargarh town on Monday demanding action but to no avail.

Published: 24th February 2023

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Postal depositors have alleged a raw deal by the department authorities for failing to take action against the postmaster of the Kulba post office in Subdega block for allegedly embezzling their money. However local authorities of the department said a squad has been formed on Wednesday to conduct an internal inquiry.

Sources said branch postmaster (BPM) of Kulba post office Manoranjan Kujur had allegedly duped several depositors’ money and is on the run since June last year. The BPM over a period of time duped around Rs 20 lakh from as many as 45 depositors.

The forgery came to the fore around eight months back following which an inquiry was conducted by the department officials in June last year. Depositors were verbally assured their money was safe but no action was taken to nab the accused or retrieve the duped sum.

In protest, the depositors had gheraoed the Circle Post Office at Sundargarh town on Monday demanding action but to no avail.“I had deposited Rs 1.20 lakh in my daughter’s name but got to know that the account balance currently is Rs 20,000,” said a victim Kumudini Sha. Another depositor Gelahi Chaudhary said her hard-earned savings were stolen from her multiple postal accounts.

While the regular senior superintendent-postal (SSP) for Sundargarh district Surendra Nath Panda has gone on long leave, the in-charge SSP Bipin Bihari Negi, depositors allege, is lackadaisical.

Questioned, Negi said the concerned local authorities have been asked to file a complaint and a squad formed on Wednesday to conduct an internal inquiry. “I am not aware if the authorities filed a police complaint,” he added.

