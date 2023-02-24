R&B engineer faces Vigilance raids in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Vigilance officials conducted raids on the properties owned by the assistant engineer of Road and Building (R&B) Division-II, Balasore in a disproportionate assets case on Wednesday.

Searches were carried out at multiple locations in Balasore, Puri and Khurda districts including the residence of assistant engineer, R&B Ajay Kumar Senapati on the strength of warrants issued by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar. At least four DSPs, 10 inspectors, two sub-inspectors and other staff were part of the raiding teams.

The places where Vigilance conducted raids included the residence of Senapati at Madanmohan Lane in Harichandi Sahi, a flat in Ananya Palm Beach in Puri, his government quarters and office room at Balasore, a double-storey building at Kulakandhei in Khurda’s Balugaon, his parental house at Bhagabati Sahi in Banpur and a relative’s house at Tangi.

During the searches, the Vigilance unearthed assets including two multi-storey buildings, a flat, 11 land plots, bank and insurance deposits worth around Rs 95 lakh, cash of Rs 1.22 lakh, a four-wheeler and three motorcycles linked to the assistant engineer.Vigilance sources said the searches are continuing.

